China’s Trying to Buy the World’s Silence on COVID-19. Don’t Let It.

While engaging in destabilizing behavior like trying to erode Hong Kong’s autonomy, China is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to coronavirus. While under well-deserved global scrutiny for his government’s efforts to cover up the coronavirus, Chinese President Xi Jinping recently—and non-coincidentally—announced that China is pledging $2 billion over two years to the coronavirus response. This pledge arrived just hours apart from President Trump saying he may permanently freeze all funding to the World Health Organization, a move that China criticized.

China is clearly trying to paint itself as a global health advocate and benefactor, but we can’t go easy on them. China’s attempts to bribe the international community into keeping quiet about its dangerous behavior—coupled with concurrent efforts to punish anyone who demands answers—are just the latest moves by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to use economic extortion to buy friends and bully enemies.

There is rightfully a lot of attention on Trump’s own disastrous mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. His letter outlining concerns about the WHO, for example, criticized the WHO for praising China’s “transparency” about the virus back in January when Trump himself did exactly the same thing. He even used the word “transparency” in a tweet praising China.