These Athleisure Chinos Are 30% Off for Prime Day

These Amazon Brand Chino’s are 30% off

Featuring a classic fit, lightweight cotton, these quick-drying and moisture-wicking chinos are athleisure pants you can wear out to dinner or while hanging on the couch, they’re that comfortable.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

I love a pair of Chinos, don’t get me wrong. But athleisure pants that wholeheartedly pass as chinos are even better. Not only can you wear them to dinner, you can wear them on the couch. I mean, does it get better than that? These pants are quick-drying and moisture-wicking, with added stretch to stay mobile no matter what you’re doing.

Peak Velocity Men's Cotton Rich Active Chino Pant Down From $39 Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.