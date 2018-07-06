Chris Brown Arrested After Show in Florida

Chris Brown, the singer who brutally beat his then-girlfriend Rhianna in a frenzied 2009 attack, has been arrested following a concert in Florida, authorities said.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail told TMZ that the singer, 29, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in neighboring Hillsborough County.

Brown had been performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Thursday when he was detained, immediately after leaving the stage, by cops who had been waiting in the wings.

It is not known on what charges he was grabbed, however he was released, TMZ reports, after posting $2,000 bail.

It seems, however, that in the best showbiz traditions, the show will go on.

On Thursday night, after Brown was released from jail, a post appeared on his official Instagram page.

Alongside a picture of the star on stage, the caption read: “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!”

The arrest comes after Brown appeared to be attempting to project a more mature image, including recently squishing his long running beef with Drake.

After Brown battered his girlfriend in 2009, Rhianna started dating Drake, and the two had regular flare ups, most notably in an NYC club in 2012, after Breezy allegedly sent a note to Drake’s table with a bottle of champagne that said, “I’m still fucking Rihanna.”

However this week, Brown took to Instagram to promote Drizzy’s new album Scorpion (a surprise to fans who recall that Brown’s last comment on Drake was that he was a “fake ass friend.”)

Brown was placed on a five-year probation and sentenced to six months community service for the vicious assault on Rihanna.

In the documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, he told his version of events, saying: “I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating shit, but then I really hit her.

“With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock. I was like, ‘Fuck, why did I hit her like that?’"