Republican Rep. Chris Collins Arrested for Insider Trading and Lying to FBI

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of insider trading for allegedly using his position at a pharmaceutical company to leak information to his son, who then used it to dump company stock before it crashed. He is also charged with lying to the FBI.

Collins sat on the board of directors of Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian pharma company where he was also lead shareholder. Cameron Collins, his son, was also a shareholder, as was Cameron’s father-in-law to-be. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Collins will not serve on the energy and commerce committee “until this matter is settled.”

Innate was anxiously awaiting the results of an FDA trial for its experimental multiple-sclerosis drug in 2017 when it got news the drug failed. The FDA told Innate’s CEO, who then told the board of directors, including Collins.

“I have bad news to report,” the CEO’s email began.

Minutes later, Collins frantically called to his son while he was attending a congressional picnic at the White House. After trying six times, Collins finally got through to Cameron and allegedly told him Innate’s drug was a bust. Cameron then gave the news to his fiancée’s family, who were also invested in Innate: the fiancée, her father Stephen Zarsky, his wife, as well as Zarky's friend. (Zarsky also allegedly tipped off his brother, his sister, and a long-standing friend, who were all invested in Innate.)

Ironically, it was Cameron who convinced the family to invest in the first place, according to the indictment.

When U.S. markets opened the following morning, Cameron placed an order to sell 16,508 shares of Innate stock. Over the next few days, he placed dozens more orders. One time, Cameron was on the phone with his father when placed an order to dump 50,000 shares.

Zarksy’s family also sold off stock, the feds say.

Feds say the trades allowed them all to “avoid over $768,000 in loses that they would have otherwise incurred if they had sold their stock in Innate after the Drug Trial results became public.”

When the news finally did go public, Innate’s stock dropped 92 percent in value in one day.

Though Collins is accused of providing inside information, authorities say he did not trade on it because his Innate shares were listed on the Australian stock exchange, where trading was halted as soon as Innate heard from the FDA. (U.S. trading was not halted.)

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Collins’ lawyers highlighted that in a statement defending him.

"We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name. It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.

Collins already faced a congressional investigation over the allegations before criminal charges were ever filed.

Indeed, just days before the alleged insider trading, he was interviewed by the Office of Congressional Ethics about his dealings with Innate. OCE recommended the House Ethics Committee probe Collins over his apparent use of office to benefit Innate. (The committee has not formally begun its investigation.)

Collins’s son and Zarksy are also charged with lying to the FBI. They and Collins also face counts of wire fraud and mail fraud.

Since he was elected to Congress in 2012, Collins has risen to become one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters. Collins was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump during the presidential campaign.

Collins was a wealthy Buffalo-area businessman before entering Congress. In 2005, he invested $5 million in the company that later became Innate. Over the next decade, Collins pitched friends, family and even fellow congressmen on Innate. By mid-2017, almost 30 percent of Innate was owned by Collins or his associates. Shareholders included his two children, four campaign donors, and his chief of staff, and six Republican congressman.