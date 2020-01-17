Trump’s First Congressional Backer, Chris Collins, Gets 26 Months on Insider Trading Charges

Former New York representative Chris Collins was sentenced to 26 months behind bars on Friday for giving his son an illegal tip about a pharmaceutical company's failed drug trial and for giving false statements.

“My life has been shattered. My reputation has been shattered,” Collins said through sobs prior to being handed his sentence in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, according to CNBC.

“But mostly my family has been shattered,” he said.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman expressed no sympathy for Collins.

“Collins’s greed and disregard for the law have now led to a criminal conviction for insider trading and lying to the FBI, his resignation from Congress, and over two years in federal prison.” Berman said in a Justice Department statement.

“Lawmakers bear the profound privilege and responsibility of writing and passing laws, but equally as important, the absolute obligation of following them. Collins’s hubris is a stark reminder that the people of New York can and should demand more from their elected officials, and that no matter how powerful, no lawmaker is above the law.”

Prosecutors had sought 46 to 57 months in prison for Collins, though the U.S. Probation Office recommended the former lawmaker serve one year and a day in prison.

Collins pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of lying to the FBI.

He was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and one year of supervised release.