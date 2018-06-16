Chris Hardwick Denies Sexually Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Chloe Dykstra

It took Chris Hardwick most of the day on Friday to respond to the horrific allegations from his ex-girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra. But in a statement late Friday night, the AMC host and founder of the Nerdist empire, finally issued a statement denying any and all wrongdoing.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” Hardwick told Deadline. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

In a post on Medium published earlier that morning, Dykstra meticulously laid out her side of what she described as their abusive relationship. She claims that she “let him sexually assault me. Regularly,” adding, “I was expected to be ready for him when he came home from work.”

Hardwick, who first became famous as host of MTV’s Singled Out, went on to explain that he ended their relationship when he found out Dykstra had been unfaithful and intimated that she begged him to take her back. “I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur,” he wrote. “I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”

The statement comes after Nerdist Industries, the company Hardwick founded, issued a statement distancing themselves from him. “Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017,” the company stated. “He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks. The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation.”

Similarly, a least one writer for the website Nerdist.com said he would no longer be contributing there because “ I don't want my work or name affiliated in any way with Chris Hardwick.”

Another writer for the site called her former boss a “piece of trash.”

AMC, which employs Hardwick as the host of the popular Talking Dead after-show, has not made any comment about his future at the network. Talking with Chris Hardwick, a separate late-night-style show he hosts, is set to return for its second season this Sunday, June 17. The episode, a long-form conversation with Atlanta’s Donald Glover, was taped before the allegations came to light. Hardwick, who previously hosted the Comedy Central game show @midnight, also has the science-based series The Awesome Show currently in development at NBC.

“To the man who tried to ruin my future: A sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier,” Dykstra ends her piece. “The person I used to date would try to sue me due to pride- I would not recommend it. I have audio/video that will support and prove many of the things I’ve stated in this post. I’ve chosen not to include it for your sake, in the hopes that the person you’ve become will do the right thing.”