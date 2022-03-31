Chris Rock has broken his silence over the Oscars slap heard ’round the world.

The comedian, who has remained mum since being slapped and cursed out by Will Smith over a joke at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, addressed the incident at a comedy show in Boston on Wednesday.

“How was your weekend?” he said, according to Variety. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

This story is developing and will be updated.