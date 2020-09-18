Is Joe Biden too focused on the global pandemic that has killed 200,000 Americans under his political opponent’s watch? That’s the question that Chris Wallace fielded from his Fox News colleague with an obvious “no” on Friday.

During a discussion about Joe Biden’s sustained attacks against the president’s coronavirus response during the previous night’s CNN town hall, Fox anchor Trace Gallagher quoted a lengthy statement from the Trump campaign that accused the former vice president of refusing to “offer any examples of anything he would have done differently to combat the virus.”

With that in mind, Gallagher asked Wallace: “So what do you think about coronavirus? Too much focus on coronavirus for the Biden campaign?”

“No,” Wallace replied plainly. “I think it’s their best issue. It’s at the top of people’s minds. According to a poll out today only 39 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the coronavirus, so I would expect Joe Biden to keep pounding away on the issue.”

The Fox News Sunday host was referring to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that also found that 69 percent of Americans are “still at least somewhat worried about themselves or their family members being infected with the virus,” despite Trump’s best efforts to “downplay” its severity.

“That doesn’t mean that he can ignore other issues,” Wallace added of Biden. “The economy is also a big issue, he’s got to talk about that. Race and the violence in our cities is an important issue. And I think his campaign would agree they made a mistake to the degree they ignored the violent protests during the convention.”

“So he’s got to talk about those as well, but coronavirus is a good issue for him,” he continued, “and I think it’s fair to say, if you believe the polls, not a very good issue for the president.”