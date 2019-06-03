Chris Wallace Scolds Kirsten Gillibrand for ‘Not Very Polite’ Criticism of Fox News Abortion Coverage

During a Fox News town hall on Sunday featuring New York senator and 2020 contender Kirsten Gillibrand, host Chris Wallace told Gillibrand it wasn’t “very polite” of her to criticize Fox News for spreading misinformation on abortions.

When Wallace asked the New York senator a question about later abortions, she said the network’s role in spreading “infanticide” rhetoric and a “false narrative” surrounding the procedure was “a problem.”

“Maybe to make your credentials with the Democratic base who are not appearing on Fox News, you want to attack us, but I’m not sure it’s frankly very polite,” Wallace replied.

“OK, I’ll do it in a polite way,” she responded.

Later in the town hall, Wallace asked Gillibrand what she meant when she said “our future is female.” The senator responded that she meant bringing the voices of more women to the table.

“What about men?” Wallace asked.

“They’re already there—do you not know?” Gillibrand countered, adding that she meant to be “inclusionary” in her explanation.