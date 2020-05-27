Chrissy Teigen Plans a Post-Lockdown Trip to Her Surgeon To Get Her Breast Implants Removed

What is the first thing you are going to do when the lockdown is over?

Get a haircut maybe?

Well, Chrissy Teigen is having her boob job reversed.

The TV presenter and social media influencer made the deeply personal announcement to her closest 30 million friends Tuesday, declaring in a post on her much-followed Instagram account that she is planning to have her decade-old breast implants removed because she is “over” them.

The model, businesswoman and social media star who is married to the singer John Legend, said she was looking forward to being able to “zip a dress in [her] own size” and lie on her front in “pure comfort.”

Earlier this year she announced the 10th “anniversary” of having her breast implants on her social account.

In an interview with Glamour U.K. earlier this month, Teigen revealed she got breast implants so she could feel more confident modeling bikinis.

She told the magazine: “I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen, who has two children with Legend, said, “When you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

Asked by Glamour if she had the operation to “increase self-esteem,” Teigen said: “Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years.”

Teigen said she had decided to speak out about the work she had done to avoid creating unhealthy beauty expectations, telling Glamour: “You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect. Everyone filters their shit, edits or Facetunes, so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission. But also, while you want to teach your kids to be comfortable in their own skin, you want to tell them everything you can and let them decide.”

Teigen said she “used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles.

“I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, ‘Arghhh, these kids’. But I don’t take the aesthetics so seriously now. It’s very fulfilling not having that pressure of putting on a swimsuit and looking good for a magazine while running around a beach, which I did when I was modelling.”