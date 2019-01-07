Accepting his award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for playing the title role of Dick Cheney in Vice on Sunday night, Christian Bale shared some advice from his wife. She told him, “Less is more.”

“She knows the dumb crap that can come out of my mouth at times,” Bale said. “I can sink and ruin a perfectly good movie in a so-so career in one speech,” the actor continued. “So thank you for that advice, my love.”

From there, Bale went on to thank the film’s writer and director Adam McKay. “He said I’ve got to find somebody that can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody,” he said, adding that from now on he “will be cornering the market on the charisma-free assholes.”

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” Bale asked as McKay could be seen cheering in support from audience. “That could be good, wouldn't it?”

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” Bale concluded before paying tribute to the rest of the film’s cast and finally saying “cheers” and leaving the stage.