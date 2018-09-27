Christine Blasey Ford Delivers Harrowing Kavanaugh Testimony: ‘I Believed He Was Going to Rape Me’

In her first time since her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh became public, Christine Blasey Ford told her story in raw, detailed, sometimes emotional testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

After sitting through opening statements, including a clear attempt by committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to raise doubts about the handling of her claims, Ford began, her voice intermittently shaking, as she described the events that led to her sitting in front of a panel of Senators in the most anticipated Supreme Court hearing in decades.

“I am here today not because I want to be,” she said, her voice shaking. “I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.”

Describing Kavanaugh as “the boy who sexually assaulted me,” Ford went through the details of the alleged sexual assault: how she was pushed from behind into a second-floor bedroom, how Kavanaugh jumped on her and began to grope her through her clothes—a single piece bathing suit—how Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s friend, stood by, alternating egging him on and telling him to stop. Both boys, she said in one of the morning’s more searing moments, were drunkenly laughing.

“I believed he was going to rape me,” she said, while tearing up.

Ford relayed that she tried to scream, and Kavanaugh clapped his hand over her mouth.

“This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life,” she said. “It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

For 18 minutes, she went through her statement, finishing with a request for “caffeine” which was quickly delivered by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Grassley then ceded his time to Rachel Mitchell, the counsel hired by Republicans to avoid the appearance of all male GOP members badgering an alleged victim of sexual assault. But there were subtler ways in which Senate Republicans tried to affect the proceedings. According to a source familiar with negotiations over the hearings, Senate Republicans originally put White House Counsel Don McGahn in a conference room right across the hall from Ford’s hold room. McGahn was moved out of the room before she arrived after a Senate staffer asked for him to be relocated.

For the most part, Mitchell’s presence at the hearing had the effect of depoliticizing the process.

“I just wanted to tell you the first thing that struck me from your statement this morning was that you were terrified, and I just wanted to let you know I'm very sorry,” Mitchell said. “That's not right.”

Mitchell then began reviewing Ford’s story, asking detailed questions about specific parts before she was stopped by the five-minute constraints that Grassley had applied to all questioners.

Democrats used their time differently. They attempted to draw out details of the alleged assault and to discredit a theory floated by Republicans that Ford simply was misremembering who assaulted her.

“How are you so sure that it was [Kavanaugh]?” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asked.

“The same way that I’m sure that I’m talking to you right now,” Ford said. “Basic memory functions...”

Feinstein then asked, “So what you are telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity?”

“Absolutely not,” Ford replied.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) speaking a few moments later, asked Ford her strongest memory of the attack.

“The uproarious laughter between the two,” she said, casting her eyes downward briefly. “They're having fun at my expense.”

—with additional reporting by Sam Stein.