Chuck Schumer to Colbert: Trump’s Comments ‘Nothing But Racist’

Stephen Colbert had Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on The Late Show Monday night, and he had no choice but to begin with “what historians will call ‘s-hole-gate.’”

Asked if he has any doubts that President Donald Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and pretty much every African nation “shithole countries” in a closed-door meeting with members of Congress last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Stephen Colbert, “I have no doubts.”

“Look, first, Donald Trump has lied so many times it’s hard to believe him on anything, let alone this,” the senator said. Secondly, he added, he has known Sen. “Dicky Durbin” (D-IL), who first confirmed that Trump made the remark, for 25 years, 20 of which they were roommates in Washington. “He is one of the most honorable people I’ve met,” he said. “I have never known him to prevaricate, to lie. I totally believe Dick Durbin and I think most Americans do, too.”

“Many people look at this and what the president has said and just say, ‘OK, well, Donald Trump is a racist.’ Do you think that Donald Trump is a racist?” Colbert asked.

“Look, his comments over and over and over again can be described as nothing but racist and obnoxious. He says he’s not a racist —” Schumer said, before Colbert interrupted to clarify that Trump says he’s “the least racist person.” Schumer then issued a challenge to Trump: “Actions speak louder than words. If you want to just begin the long road back to proving you’re not racist or bigoted, support the bipartisan compromise three Democrats and three Republicans put on the floor, everyone gave, and get the Dreamers safety here in America. That’s what he should do.”

“If this bill doesn’t become law, there will only be one thing standing in his way and that’s Donald Trump and his intransigence,” Schumer added.

Later in their conversation, Schumer optimistically predicted that Democrats will win back the Senate later this year. “We’re working real hard at it and I think the odds are greater than half that we’ll take back the Senate, absolutely,” he said, giving good odds for the House as well. “We have a real friend in taking back the House and Senate: Donald Trump.”