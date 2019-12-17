Our Favorite Chunky Knit Scarves You’ll Never Want to Take Off

Truly, chunky knit scarves are the only good thing about the cold weather. Okay, I’m exaggerating, but they’re so warm and cozy the moment you tuck themit around your neck. There are so many color options and length options that you’ll be able to wear one with basically any coat you own. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites for this season.

Free People Jaden Rib Knit Blanket Scarf This long scarf comes in four different colors. It’s a mixture of acrylic and polyester with a long fringe that adds texture and visual interest to any outfit. Oh, and it’ll keep you pretty warm, too. Buy on Nordstrom $ 48 Free Shipping

Marcellamoda Winter Scarf Made from Italian wool mohair fabric, this chunky scarf is handmade and comes in nine different colors. Loop it around your shoulders or even over your head for extra warmth. Buy on Etsy $ 59

Women's Chunky Knit Collar Oblong Scarf This option from Target is speckled, in either brown or burgundy, and has chunky tassels at each end. This is one scarf that will make a statement with any outfit. Buy on Target $ 14

Thick Cable Knit Wrap Chunky Warm Scarf Soft and cashmere-like, this scarf from Amazon comes in so many colors that you’ll want them all. The cable knit stitch won’t let even the largest gusts of wind through. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping