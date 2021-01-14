Cindy McCain Celebrates Arizona GOP’s Proposed Censure of Her: ‘I’m Going to Make T-Shirts’

Cindy McCain on Thursday morning reveled over the news that the Arizona Republican Party is in talks to censure her for endorsing Joe Biden for president, telling The View that she’s “going to make t-shirts” to boast about it.

McCain, the widow of former Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain, was one of a number of high-profile Republicans to rally behind Biden during the 2020 election, perhaps helping to tilt her state’s vote to the president-elect. Furthermore, the GOP no longer holds either of Arizona’s U.S. Senate seats after Martha McSally lost her race against Democratic challenger Mark Kelly—just a few years after Republicans occupied both seats.

Some members of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, meanwhile, reacted to McCain’s support of Biden by proposing a resolution to censure her, along with former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). While the censure of Flake was passed by an overwhelming vote, the amendment to include McCain apparently wasn’t “properly” added. The Arizona GOP has said it will vote on a “Censure McCain” resolution on January 23.

Interviewing her mother on The View on Tuesday, co-host Meghan McCain brought up the situation, letting her mom know that “everyone wanted me to ask you” about it and that her “phone blew up.”

“The Arizona GOP is in talks to censure you as well as former senator Jeff Flake and our wonderful governor Doug Ducey, and I think I’m actually included in the censuring because it said part of the McCain family,” the View host declared. “I don’t know what’s going on. I’m horrified and disgusted. Why do you think there’s so much anger at our family and Jeff Flake and Doug Ducey?”

The elder McCain said it was because she was “doing what’s right for the country,” adding that the state’s GOP was taking the same stance against Flake and Ducey—who defended Arizona’s vote for Biden—because they “made some very tough decisions” recently. She then noted that her late husband had also been censured by the state party.

“I’m in good company,” she exclaimed. “I think I’m going to make t-shirts for everyone and wear them. You know, you’ll be happy to know, Meghan, they did take the family part out. You’re no longer included.”

Meghan, however, wanted it known that if the Arizona GOP went after her mother, they should include her as well.

“If they censure you, they should censure all of us,” she stated. “I don’t understand it. It seems very angry for a state that’s now blue and went to President-elect Biden and the state is changing and it’s your home, and your father was born and raised in Arizona.”

“I was born and raised,” Meghan concluded. “You were born and raised. I don’t understand the anger and hostility. I found it deeply hurtful. I know you did too. I just basically wanted to tell you I found it hurtful on national television. That’s all.”