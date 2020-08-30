Citizens Who Can’t Vote? The United States Has 3.5 Million of Them.

Every four years, during the procedural announcement of delegate vote tallies at both parties’ nominating conventions, Americans are reminded of something I’m sure the vast majority of them forget all about in between conventions: the very existence of the five unincorporated United States territories–Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Territories that are under United States sovereignty, inhabited by about 3.5 million people who are United States citizens and nationals, but, inexplicably, will have no right to vote for the president come November.

Ask any mainlander to find these five territories on a map and they would probably struggle to pinpoint them, the same way I struggle to pinpoint how the U.S. government can continue justifying the denial of the right to vote for U.S. citizens just because they live in the territories. It’s a blatantly racist, century-old form of systemic voter suppression that has been tacitly approved since the U.S. decided to have a go at the dwindling Spanish Empire and won.

I said this was “inexplicable” before–so let me explain.