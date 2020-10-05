Clarence Thomas Puts Gay Marriage in the Court’s Crosshairs

SHOTS FIRED

We may soon have five justices saying that my marriage interferes with someone else’s religious freedom because they don’t want to recognize that it exists.

Jay Michaelson

If you think same-sex marriage isn’t in danger of being overturned, Justice Clarence Thomas would like you to think again.

Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, today published a blistering attack on the Supreme Court’s landmark case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down state bans on same-sex marriage in 2015, arguing that it should be overturned.

Thomas’s opinion is not a court decision, and has no legal impact. My husband and I are still legally married, and our daughter has not yet been taken away from us. But Thomas’s screed is a terrifying warning for the millions of LGBTQ Americans who have built families together in the wake of Obergefell, and a reminder that we are not nearly as secure in our rights as many of us thought. Especially when you count up the justices likely to agree with it.