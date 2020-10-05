Clarence Thomas Puts Gay Marriage in the Court’s Crosshairs

If you think same-sex marriage isn’t in danger of being overturned, Justice Clarence Thomas would like you to think again.

Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, today published a blistering attack on the Supreme Court’s landmark case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down state bans on same-sex marriage in 2015, arguing that it should be overturned.

Thomas’s opinion is not a court decision, and has no legal impact. My husband and I are still legally married, and our daughter has not yet been taken away from us. But Thomas’s screed is a terrifying warning for the millions of LGBTQ Americans who have built families together in the wake of Obergefell, and a reminder that we are not nearly as secure in our rights as many of us thought. Especially when you count up the justices likely to agree with it.