The Bridgepost Caps From Bostonian Combine Dress Aesthetic With Street Function

Upgraded apparel and footwear are all the rage right now, from athleisure pants for both women and men that work at work to elevated T-shirts you don’t have to cover up. Likewise, Clarks’s recently launched Bostonian collection was designed to deliver a classic aesthetic coupled with modern durability — and right now, Clarks is offering up 30% off orders of $130 and up.

After they sent me a pair of the tan leather Bridgepost Caps, I have to agree Clarks is definitely onto something. They’re really very comfortable to walk through New York City in — a sockliner and a proprietory footbed are designed to soften your experience and reduce impact on your feet. And just yesterday a temporary downpour had me walking to work without an umbrella but the rubber outsole and traction in the Bridgeports kept my walk surprisingly easy and enjoyable (for my feet, anyway). Finally, these shoes provide every mainstay of the dress shoe aesthetic, from Goodyear welted leather to a full grain leather body and brogue construction. Combined with no show socks and a good pair of pants, you’re ready to hit a board meeting, rainy street, and wedding all in the same day. And right now, you can get the Bridgeports for $140 (30% off) in either black or tan leather. Use code TAKE30 at checkout to apply the discount.

For someone looking to elevate their shoes right now into the functional realm of well-designed, high-end footwear, the Bridgeport Caps are a great option to consider.

