MISTAKE ON THE LAKE Great Lake Gets New Name in Troll of Trump A Democratic council on a Great Lake is turning the tables on the Great Renamer.

A Democratically controlled city on the shores of Lake Erie is trolling Donald Trump by renaming its territorial waters “the Gulf of Cleveland.” Ohio’s largest city’s council members voted 13 to one for the new name, which will affect 18.5 miles of waters off the smallest of the Great Lakes. The city council made the move in a jab at Trump’s own efforts to rename geographical features across the country. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Denali as the “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley.” In August, he moved to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America,” to which tech giants Apple and Google bowed. Earlier this month, the president also floated the idea of rebranding New Mexico as “New America”, then drifted offshore by demanding a rebrand of the Strait of Hormuz. Cleveland will now formally refer to the lake as the Gulf of Cleveland in all official communications. Councilmember Kris Harsh, who introduced the resolution, said, “I do expect Google and Apple to recognize our sovereignty and show it as the Gulf of Cleveland on all maps.”

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