These Shower Steamers Woke Me Up Better Than Coffee

Scouting Report: These are Bath bombs but for shower people, perfect if you have allergies or are just in need of a morning jolt.

I’m not a bath bomb person, mainly because I’m not a bath person. Don’t get me wrong, baths are all well and good. The issue is really that they just are a whole ordeal. You have to run the bath, and then get in the bath for like, 30 minutes and just, sit there? Well, if you’re not a bath person either, you’re in luck. I recently found out about a way to enjoy bath bombs in the shower.

Cleverfy’s Shower Steamers Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Instead of bath bombs that look like little orbs, Cleverfy’s Shower Steamers come in little hockey pucks. They are extremely easy to use. All you do is plop one on the ground in the shower, and aromas begin to waft their way up to your nose. It helps me a lot with congestion I’ve been having related to seasonal allergies and after a shower, I feel more rejuvenated than ever. Each pack comes with 6, and each has a different scent so you can try and find your favorite. Scents include, lavender, menthol & eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint. I personally like the lavender for an end of the day shower, and the peppermint for an early morning shower.

The bottom line is this: bath people don’t get to have all the fun. Us shower people can enjoy a shower bomb, or steamer, to make showers that much more relaxing and enjoyable.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.