Top climate scientists aren’t so hot about the idea of the parent company of Fox News launching a new weather channel.

After all, Fox News’ most popular hosts keep referring to climate change as a “con” and a “fiction.”

“I am extremely skeptical about Fox’s ability to present the climate change issue in the context of weather in a balanced way,” Michael G. Oppenheimer, the director of the Center for Policy Research on Energy and Environment at Princeton University, told The Daily Beast.