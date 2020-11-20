Closing Schools Hurts Kids, and Doesn't Help Anyone Else

In response to a potential second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City has decided to close down public school buildings. Many other big cities haven’t faced that choice, only because they chose not to reopen schools in September. However, the data to support school closures are limited at best, while the consequences of doing so will have repercussions for years to come.

First, children are at lower risk of infection than adults. In fact, with similar exposures children appear to be 50 percent less likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 than adults. In addition, among children who do get infected the disease course is often asymptomatic or produces mild symptoms compared to adults.

Second, the role that children play in perpetuating the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the general population is unclear. It is clear that children can spread the virus, however it seems that children do not transmit the infection as easily as adults do. Among schools in particular, transmission from children appears to be a rare phenomenon. Furthermore, a recent study noted that among numerous public health interventions that many countries have taken, the closing of schools has done very little to actually impact the spread of the coronavirus.