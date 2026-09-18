LOST THE PLOT Clueless Trump, 80, Stumped on His Own Order in Bizarre Rose Garden Speech “I don’t know what the hell that means,” the aging president said, seemingly learning about his own executive order on the fly.

President Donald Trump accidentally revealed he was unfamiliar with his own executive orders after he got stumped during his speech.

The 80-year-old president delivered remarks at a dinner in the paved-over White House Rose Garden on Thursday, touting a pair of executive orders reversing Biden-era restrictions on federal lands as part of an effort to “reinvigorate” the U.S.’s “hunting heritage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was barely five minutes into his speech when he appeared to be caught by surprise while reading from his prepared remarks in front of him.

“We believe that public lands belong to the American people and to the public, and hunters, fishers, and outdoorsmen should be able to access them, and they weren’t able to,” he said. “And this order also protects the use of affordable, traditional—”

ADVERTISEMENT

He trailed off and looked up at Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Trump learned about his own executive order on the fly by quizzing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who apparently wrote some of the president’s speech. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Well, this is pretty good. Is that—I never knew this was a problem, Doug. You’re going to have to educate me. But you put it in—lead ammunition,” the president rambled, seemingly revealing that he did not know what his latest executive order entailed, and that Burgum had written at least part of his speech.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Trump continued to expose his cluelessness, quizzing Burgum about the executive order.

“Is ammunition—lead ammunition was a problem, huh? Is it better than other ammunition, I assume, huh?” he said, before admitting, “I don’t know what the hell that means.”

The Rose Garden crowd laughed along as the president learned about his own executive order on the fly.

“I know one thing: you wanted it,” he told the crowd, made up of dozens of outdoor industry executives, hunters, and anglers. “You wanted it, and I’m here for you.”

“So the order protects the use of affordable traditional lead ammunition. That sounds good to me,” he added.

The Biden administration had moved to limit the use of lead ammunition and tackle to protect wildlife and humans from being exposed to the toxic substance.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s speech was peppered with several other bizarre moments, including one in which he mused about the “power” of the presidency.

Play Video

“I could have banned fishing,” the president told billionaire Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris. “I’ll tell you what, the power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the hell out of business, OK?”

He continued, “I think I’m going to do that—just—maybe just a quick order just for a day or two until he calls me and he says, ‘Please, President, please. You’re putting me out of business, sir.’”

At another point, Trump veered into his oft-repeated story about how he once asked a boat owner whether he would rather be electrocuted by an electric boat or “go swimming with the sharks.”

“I’ll take the electrocution,” the president said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register