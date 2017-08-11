CMA Awards 2017: How to Watch, Livestream

The 2017 CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, in Nashville, Tennessee, will air Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m ET on ABC.

Paisley and Underwood will host for the tenth year in a row, with first-time nominees LOCASH hosting the pre-telecast portion at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

After an uproar, the Country Music Association lifted the original ban they placed on reporters asking questions pertaining to politics, gun control, or recent mass shootings, including the Las Vegas massacre. The policy was heavily criticized by some country music artists, including Paisley.

The 51st annual awards show, broadcast from the Bridgestone Arena, will feature performances from Pink, Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carrie Underwood, among others.

Stars Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban grossed the most nominations this year, each having picked up five nods, and will compete in three categories. Country music band Little Big Town received four nods, as well as one for Taylor Swift, who wrote the group’s single “Better Man.”

For the all of the nominees, check out the list.

How to Watch the 2017 CMA Awards

On TV: You can watch the full CMA Awards show on November 8 on ABC starting at 8.p.m. ET. The pre-show will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Live Stream: A live stream of the ceremony will be featured on abcgo.com with a cable login.