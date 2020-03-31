CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the CNN primetime host confirmed on Tuesday morning.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” wrote Cuomo, who is the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The host added that he is feeling well and will continue to host Cuomo Prime Time nightly while recovering from the virus.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he continued. “That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Cuomo was last in the CNN offices in New York City on Friday. On Monday night, the anchor broadcast his show from his home, which featured his governor brother joking with him about the basement location of the broadcast.

The anchor is seemingly the first cable-news host and at least the third CNN employee who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

During his daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo spoke at length about his brother’s diagnosis.

Pointing out that Chris would be fine because he’s healthy and strong, he also wanted to remind his brother that he’s “not as strong as he thinks” and that he is also “concerned about his wife and his kids.”

"I don't care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are,” the governor said. “This virus is the great equalizer.”

"He is a really sweet, beautiful guy,” he added. “He is my best friend. My father was always working so it was always me and Chris."

At the same time, the governor claimed he chastised his brother for recently having their elderly mother over for a visit, telling Chris that while she’s currently healthy “you can’t have Mom at the house.”