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CNN Host Sounds Alarm on Trump’s ‘Unpresidential’ Habit

Erin Burnett questioned the reaction if another world leader posted the way the U.S. president does.

By Cameron Adams

CNN host Erin Burnett has branded Donald Trump’s habit of dumping copious AI slop on social media while his war with Iran rages “unpresidential.”

Trump, 80, spent the Labor Day weekend filling his Truth Social feed with increasingly unhinged content. That included AI-generated images of his head on dead wrestler Hulk Hogan’s body, riding a horse with George Washington, and multiple posts rechristening New Mexico “New America.”

The weekend’s incessant posting follows Trump sharing more than 1,000 posts in August alone, averaging roughly 33 posts each day.

Erin Burnett weighs in on Trump's Truth Social onslaught.

Erin Burnett weighs in on Trump's Truth Social onslaught.

CNN

On Tuesday’s OutFront, CNN host Erin Burnett called out Trump for sticking with his “false claim” that Iran has no nuclear weapons, before moving on to his extreme social media fixation.

Burnett said Trump spends his time “doing something that, if we’re honest with ourselves, is both unpresidential and concerning. And that is posting on social media non-stop.”

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The host pointed out that Trump made over 100 Truth Social posts over the holiday weekend, flooding his feed with AI-slop.

CNN air some of Trump's barrage of Truth Social posts.

CNN air some of Trump's barrage of Truth Social posts.

CNN

That included a fake map with the American flag covering Iceland, Greenland, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Burnett aired Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s remarks to national broadcaster DR labeling Trump’s post “disturbing and, in many ways, completely inappropriate,” on Tuesday. Greenland is Denmark’s self-governing territory.

He shared this map right after.

He shared this map right after.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

“It’s obviously a sign that the U.S. president still harbors some kind of maximalist vision in his own mind,” he said. “We need to rein that in.”

Burnett added to the minister’s comment, “That’s an understatement; it’s certainly more than a sign.”

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She then asked what the reaction would be if China’s President Xi Jinping posted an image of a Chinese flag over all of Asia, or Russian President Vladimir Putin put the Russian flag over the top of all of Europe.

CNN air some of Trump's barrage of Truth Social posts.

CNN air some of Trump's barrage of Truth Social posts.

CNN

“There’d be incredible outrage, it would be frankly stunning,” Burnett said.

The host also called out Trump’s AI-generated sci-fi imagery of him commanding an army of robots with the words “they will never sleep again,” stating, “That’s sort of the stuff of [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un.”

Burnett also pointed out Trump’s nine separate posts about his latest folly, to change the name of New Mexico to “New America.”

One of six maps that Trump shared, featuring his desired name for New Mexico.

One of six maps Trump shared, showing his preferred name for New Mexico.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

“Again, not once, which would be weird enough, but nine times,” Burnett said. “Nine times, including an AI video showing him dancing alongside a ‘New America’ sign instead of New Mexico.”

Play Video

The CNN host added that for Labor Day, the White House posted a video thanking American workers, however the video only featured an automated assembly line making a sharpie with Trump’s signature printed on it in gold.

Calling Trump’s incessant posting “unsettling, at the very least,” Burnett asked CNN White House reporter Kristen Holmes for insights on how those around the president feel about how he is spending his time.

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Noting the sinking polling numbers for the GOP, Holmes said “there are a lot of Republicans that I’ve talked to who are really frustrated with the current state of the White House and President Trump.”

She added that even Trump’s “online contingency of keyboard warriors” now appear to be “not be promoting his material as much.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

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