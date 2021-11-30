CNN has indefinitely suspended its star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo after new documents revealed this week that he leaned on media sources to help unearth dirt about the foes of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvements in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions,” a CNN spokesperson wrote in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The cable network said it would conduct a “thorough review” of the anchor’s conduct in the coming days.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Two people familiar with the situation said that while CNN doesn’t want to prolong the matter, Chris Cuomo deserves due process and the opportunity to answer the most recent revelations.

The people with knowledge of the situation said CNN boss Jeff Zucker had felt serious heat from infuriated talent, including Jake Tapper, over the last 24 hours and acted to yank Cuomo off the air while the review is carried out.

Another CNN insider told The Daily Beast that Cuomo had become incredibly unpopular among network staffers and fellow hosts. “I don’t know anyone who likes him,” the insider added.

News of the anchor’s involvement in his disgraced brother’s fight against the sexual harassment allegations against him first surfaced in May. The CNN primetime star drew additional scrutiny and criticism in August when it was revealed he testified to the attorney general’s office that he was involved in drafting his brother’s public statements.

This is a developing story...