CNN’s Abby Phillip: Trump Era Began With ‘Birther Lie,’ Ends With ‘Black Woman in the White House’

CNN political reporter Abby Phillip took the opportunity of former Vice President Joe Biden’s likely electoral victory to take a pointed dig at President Donald Trump, noting that Trump’s political career began with a racist lie but could end “with a Black woman in the White House.”

After Pennsylvania’s latest vote count saw Biden overtaking Trump, placing the ex-veep on the precipice of an Electoral College victory, CNN correspondent Dana Bash reflected on the historic nature of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) becoming the first woman of color to become vice president.

“For the first time, and a female of color in America, you know, women have been waiting a long time to see representation at the highest levels of government,” she said. “It may not be the president, but it’s right below that and there is going to be — it’s going to be pretty remarkable to watch that.”

Phillip, who is African-American, pointed out that “for Black women, this has been really a proving moment for their political strength and carrying Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination through the primary,” adding that “Black women did that.”

She would then go on to reference Trump’s constant peddling of the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore ineligible to serve as president, something Trump used during the 2012 presidential election as a launching pad for his national political career.

“And I think seeing a Black woman on the ticket with Joe Biden, on the cusp of this moment, I think is something that will go down in history because this has never happened before,” she declared. “And not only would Black women put Joe Biden in the White House, but they would also put a Black woman in the White House as well and that is the sort of historical poetry that I think we will live with for a long time.”

“In addition to the fact that Donald Trump’s political career began with the racist birther lie, it may very well end with a black woman in the White House,” Phillip concluded.