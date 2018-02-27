CNN’s Brianna Keilar Embarrasses NRA-Supporting Lawmaker Over Delta Discounts

A Republican candidate for governor in Georgia tried to spread fake news on CNN Tuesday afternoon, but anchor Brianna Keilar didn’t let him.

Keilar, who gained notoriety for her remarkable “says who?” moment with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, repeatedly disputed a claim from State Sen. Michael Williams (R-GA) about Delta Airlines discounts.

Along with his fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Williams has threatened to punish Delta for eliminating its discount for NRA members in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. During his appearance on CNN Tuesday, he argued that is going to give discounts to Planned Parenthood members, they should do the same for the NRA.

One problem: There’s no evidence that there is a Planned Parenthood discount for Delta Airlines.

“Where are you getting that, that Delta gives a discount to Planned Parenthood members?” Keilar asked her guest. “I need to be clear on this, you just indicated that they give discounts to Planned Parenthood members. I haven’t seen that anywhere. I've seen allegations of that on right-wing blogs. I've had no verification of that. We have people looking at that. Where are you getting that?”

Williams admitted that he “looked it up on Google,” but could not provide a source and said he still “believes very firmly” that it’s true.

“To be clear, we looked it up as well and it doesn't appear after some digging that we've been able to determine that that is actually factual,” Keilar said. “You're indicating something that may not be true there. If you're making that argument, shouldn't you have your facts straight?”

“Are you telling me Delta is not giving away discounts to left-leaning organizations, is that what you're telling me?”

“No, you told me it was Planned Parenthood,” she said. “There's no indication they are giving discounts to that organization is my point.”

“I guess agree to disagree,” Williams said, finally.