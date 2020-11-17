Jake Tapper Tells Colbert Why He Stopped Booking Trump Liars

When Stephen Colbert asked Jake Tapper Monday night how he thinks Donald Trump is going to handle the “prospect of leaving” the White House, the CNN anchor replied, “We know how he is going to handle it in one sense, we know that it’s going to be poorly. He’s not dealing with defeat well.”

As a journalist, Tapper said his job is simply to explain to viewers that Trump “lost,” adding, “That’s the reality. There is no legal path. All of these lawsuits, with a couple of exceptions, are ridiculous. There is no way he is going to overturn enough votes in enough states. It is just not going to happen.”

Of course, that hasn’t stopped Trump campaign spokespeople from going on cable news every day since the election was called for Joe Biden and acting like Trump still has a chance to win. But when Colbert asked Tapper how he handles that sort of thing, he said, “I don’t book those guests.”

“You don’t?” Colbert asked, likely recalling Tapper’s infamous showdowns with figures like Kellyanne Conway. “Not anymore?”

“No, I stopped booking just out-and-out liars a while ago,” Tapper replied. “But I mean yeah, no, Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20th, 2021. Period.”

As for those court cases that Trump and his minions keep hyping, the anchor said, “I looked at a bunch of them, you know, and they’re nonsense. Because the standard of evidence in a courtroom is a little higher than on Twitter.”

“But Jake, I just want to remind you that Rudy Giuliani is in charge now,” Colbert added. “Rudy is in the driver’s seat now. Anything could happen! Physical laws of the universe no longer apply if Rudy is going to take over this thing.”

“I think anybody who watched the press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping,” Tapper replied, “right near the sex shop and across the street from the crematorium where he presented his evidence, which included somebody from New Jersey who was a registered sex offender, I think anybody who saw that would think this is the Clarence Darrow of our time.”