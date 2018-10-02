Donald Trump Jr. said this week that the Brett Kavanaugh sexaul assault case makes him fear more for his sons than for his daughters.

“When the other side weaponizes it against men and says 40 years later we can bring it up and you did something in high school that no one remembers but it should disqualify you from doing anything again, it really diminishes the real claims,” he added.

“The notion is that men are somehow being threatened in a larger sense by what’s happening,” New Day co-host John Berman said on CNN Tuesday morning. His co-host Alisyn Camerota added that Kavanaugh has become an “avatar” for how “white men are now being victimized and besieged” by the #MeToo movement.

CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin isn’t buying it.

“You know what? Every night I cry myself to sleep over the fate of white men in America,” Toobin said, sarcastically, after listening to Trump Jr.’s remarks. “White men have no power. I mean, it’s such garbage! It is so ridiculous!”

As Camerota pointed out, this idea has become a major theme in right-wing media, most significantly from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who just last night said that the Kavanaugh story has become “about punishing everyone who looks like Brett Kavanaugh.”

“If you sexually assault someone in high school, your life should be ruined,” Toobin added. “You life should be pursued. I mean the idea that this is somehow unjust—remember, this all started with accusations of sexual assault. How about the lives of the women who were sexually assaulted in high school?”

“All this whining about the poor plight of white men is ridiculous,” he concluded.