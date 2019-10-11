The LGBTQ Town Hall Was a Sometimes Inspiring Bubble That Totally Missed the Point

For many of us in the LGBTQ community, the historic “LGBTQ Presidential Town Hall,” presented by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign, was a historic moment of visibility. We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re ready to be pandered to.

And yet strangely, watching the event was like visiting some weird parallel universe in which a small set of pet issues is more important than the fact that our very existence—particularly that of trans people—is being systematically erased by a nationalist government headed by a madman whom one of these nine people is going to face in an election next year.

Don’t get me wrong; I, too, support the boutique issues the candidates touched on and that most people have never heard about, like making HIV medications more affordable and ending the near-total ban on blood donations by gay men.