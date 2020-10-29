A former CNN journalist has hired lawyers who represent the British royal family to combat salacious reports she had an affair with the former U.K ambassador to the U.S. and slept with him to get stories.

British tabloid The Sun published a story earlier this month under the headline, “UK’s US ambassador Kim Darroch investigated over fears he leaked classified White House secrets to CNN reporter lover.” The piece detailed how the network’s former senior diplomatic correspondent, Michelle Kosinski, allegedly had an affair with Darroch, who served as Britain’s man in Washington from 2016 to 2019. She has denied Darroch leaked stories to her.

The Sun and other British publications were quickly served with legal warnings from the royals’ lawyers of choice, white-shoe law firm Harbottle & Lewis, labelling the reports “untrue.”