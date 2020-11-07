CNN’s Van Jones Sobs On-Air After Biden Wins: ‘It’s Easier to Be a Dad’

CNN political commentator Van Jones openly wept on Saturday morning after his network finally called the 2020 presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, emotionally stating that President Donald Trump’s defeat makes it “easier to be a dad.”

After days of anticipation as the Democratic presidential nominee built up leads in several key battleground states, multiple news outlets felt comfortable calling tipping-point-state Pennsylvania for Biden after a Saturday dump of vote counts pushed him over a half-point lead.

Moments after the network announced it projected Biden would be the 46th president, CNN anchor asked Jones—a former adviser for President Barack Obama—to react to the moment. And Jones just let it all hang out.

“Well, it’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad,” he said, before choking up. “It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters.”

Tears running down his face at this point, Jones continued: “Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it’s easier for a lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.”

Jones, who has worked with the Trump administration on criminal justice reform, went on to say that this is “vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered,” adding that “a lot of people have felt they couldn’t breathe.”

“This is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and have a chance for a reset,” an emotional Jones declared. “And the character of the country matters and being a good man matters.”

“I just want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around,” he concluded. “It comes back around and it’s a good thing for this country. I’m sorry for the people who lost, for them it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people it’s a good day.”