The first line of dialogue you hear in Coastal Elites is Donald Trump bellowing, “We will make America great again!”

Cheers from supporters are followed by his infamous “I’m a very stable genius” proclamation and a medley of other headline-making lines: The grab ’em by the pussy quote. Lock her up. “Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump.” The injecting-disinfectant treatment plan for COVID. The defense that more whites die from police violence than Black people.

In other words, the pitch that the HBO special presentation, which airs Sunday, Sept. 12, may be the most anti-Trump scripted programming to air on a major network yet is there from the start, so buckle up or change the channel.