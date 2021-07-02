Cocktails in the Time of Covid: How the Martini Saved My Bar

After working in bars and restaurants for most of my life, I moved to Miami in 2018 to open Jaguar Sun, a tiny restaurant and cocktail bar in the lobby of a new apartment building downtown.

I had met my business partner, chef Carey Hynes, while running a well-regarded venue in Boston. His girlfriend, now wife, was working in Cambridge, while he was cooking in New York, and the bar I worked at was near the bus station. We stayed in touch and when the opportunity came around to open something, we decided to go for it. Miami felt like the right city because it was the only place in the country I had been that didn’t feel overrun with fussy new cocktail bars.

At the beginning of the pandemic, our place Jaguar Sun had been open for about two years. We had started with just three employees, hoping that patiently waiting for like-minded staff to show up would pay off better than a Craigslist hiring fair. Not the easiest approach, but probably correct when you’re a small lobby restaurant in a market where the owners don’t know anyone and it allowed us to slowly grow our team with the right hires.