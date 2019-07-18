Michael Cohen bought the silence of Stormy Daniels after a flurry of phone calls between Donald Trump, Hope Hicks and executives at AMI in the heat of the 2016 election, according to newly unsealed FBI documents.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday released hundreds of pages detailing how the president’s former fixer illegally paid hush money to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal who both were prepared to publicly say before Election Day that Trump had cheated on his wife with them. Instead, they were silenced through six-figure sums paid out of Cohen’s pockets.

A federal judge ordered the documents to be released after Manhattan federal prosecutors told a court it closed its investigation into the Trump Organization and whether it had any criminal liability for Cohen’s hush-money payouts. Cohen plead guilty in 2018 to campaign-finance violations in connection with payoffs. The judge said the documents were “a matter of national importance” and added that “it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the materials.”

The closure of the Cohen case puts to rest what had been one of the most serious legal threats hanging over President Trump: potential campaign-finance charges after he left office.

As the 2016 election neared, Cohen arranged for AMI, parent company of the National Enquirer and other publications, to buy the life rights of another alleged mistress. McDougal pitched the Enquirer on a story about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump and AMI executives bought her the rights to her life story “at Cohen’s urging,” according to prosecutors. Instead of publishing her story though, AMI sat on it—a practice known as “catch and kill,” that allowed Cohen to keep the story from damaging Trump before Election Day.

Later that year, after the infamous Access Hollywood tape, Daniels approached the National Enquirer about her alleged affair with Trump, which prompted executives at AMI to tip off Cohen about her attempts to go public. AMI didn’t want to be seen paying a porn star and rejected another “catch and kill,” so Cohen reached out to Daniels’ attorney. The two sides negotiated a $130,000 hush money payment, paid from a shell company created by Cohen and financed through a home equity line of credit.

Court papers filed in the Cohen case showed Trump, referred to as “Individual-1,” directing the hush money scheme to Daniels. Cohen said in his guilty plea he had made the hush money payouts "in coordination and at the direction of” Trump. In subsequent testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen produced checks from the Trump Organization signed by Trump in August 2017—while he was in the White House—to reimburse Cohen for the payments.

The investigation into Cohen prompted prosecutors in New York prompted to take a deeper look at the Trump Organization and whether any of its employees had broken the law in connection with the payments.

In December 2018, the New York Times reported that Cohen had told federal prosecutors Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had helped out in the hush-money scheme. The story reportedly prompted prosecutors to take a deeper look Weisselberg, who had received limited immunity to testify before a grand jury. (Weisselberg was not charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing. )

Cohen told a similar story when he testified before the House Oversight Committee. He told lawmakers that Trump directed him and Weisselberg to figure out how to pay her the $130,000 in hush money when Daniels’ attorney first threatened to tell the press of their alleged 2006 affair. Cohen claimed Weisselberg had said he couldn’t use any of his own money to pay Daniels and, with a payment deadline getting “down to the wire,” Cohen said the two agreed that Cohen would pay out of his own personal funds.

Weisselberg also allegedly played a role in helping to reimburse Cohen for the payments.

Charges filed against Cohen in the Southern District of New York last year recounted how an “Executive-1”—widely reported to be Weisselberg—first received Cohen’s request that the Trump Organization reimburse him for a hush money payment to Daniels. Weisselberg then forwarded the request to another Trump Organization executive with instructions to pay the invoice as a retainer for legal services.

But according to prosecutors, "there was no such retainer agreement" between Cohen and the Trump Organization and Cohen never performed legal work for the company during that time.

In February, months after Cohen had plead guilty to the campaign finance charges, CNN also reported that New York prosecutors had sought interviews with Trump Organization executives.