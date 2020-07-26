Cohen Isn't the First Convict the Government’s Tried to Silence. I Was Another.

Nothing could have been more obvious: Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights and his freedom had been denied him because Donald Trump didn't want his ex-lawyer mouthing off to the press. It didn't matter that Cohen hadn't violated the terms of his probation.

I'm happy for Michael that he'll be returned to his wife and family shortly, after a judge ruled this week that what was obvious was also true, and that the attempt to make him sign away his right to write a book, among other things, to maintain his home confinement was politically motivated.

But I'm not happy that I suffered a similar indignity and nobody righted the wrong in my case.