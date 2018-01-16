Colbert on Porn Star Stormy Daniels: Who Wouldn’t Deny Having Sex With Donald Trump?

What does it say about the state of America that the bombshell report about President Donald Trump paying a porn star $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair was not even the most-talked about story of the week?

On Monday night, Stephen Colbert dug into the “juicy” details about Trump’s alleged payoff. “That’s truly shocking...that Donald Trump paid one of his contractors,” the Late Show host joked.

“The porn star in question is Stormy Daniels, which sounds a lot like a local weather guy,” he added. “‘Stormy Daniels here with the five-day forecast. Mr. President, pack an umbrella because Monday looks like showers—the kind you got in Moscow.’"

“So $130K will keep her from talking about it,” Colbert said of her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. “But there’s not enough money in the world that could keep her from remembering it.”

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, had been in talks to give an interview to The Daily Beast in the fall of 2016, but she ended up backing out just five days before Election Day.

Quoting the Beast’s recently published interview with Daniels’ friend and fellow porn actress Alana Evans, Colbert said, “Now, there is some confirmation because at the time, Ms. Daniels told a friend, ‘All I’m going to say is I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’”

“First of all, I will not picture that, you cannot make me,” Colbert said. “Secondly, I am now picturing it. Damn it. And thirdly, chasing you around in his tighty-whities? That’s totally unbelievable. Trump can’t run.”

As he explained, Daniels has since denied the affair, “which is exactly what I would say if I had sex with Donald Trump.”