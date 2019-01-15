Colbert Rips Trump for Acting Like Russia’s ‘Golden Agent Dumbass’

In the three days since Stephen Colbert was last on the air, multiple bombshell stories about President Trump’s increasingly intertwined relationship with Russia have dropped. And he was all over them in Monday night’s monologue.

Over the weekend, we learned from a Washington Post report just how far Trump has gone to conceal his communications with Vladimir Putin. “As a result,” the piece reads, “U.S. officials said there is no detailed record, even in classified files, of Trump’s face-to-face interactions with the Russian leader at five locations over the past two years.”

“And because Trump wouldn’t tell his own staff what he said to Putin,” the Late Show host said, “they were forced to read reports from U.S. intelligence agencies tracking the reaction in the Kremlin.”

Imitating White House staffers reading notes from Russian sources, Colbert joked, “We just have to figure out who this Golden Agent Dumbass is and what Operation Easiest Thing We’ve Ever Done is.”

“So, our commander in chief met five times with the dictator of a hostile foreign government that he is expected of being an agent for,” the host added. “No one knows what they said.”

“That is chilling and heartbreaking and it puts me in an inescapable emotional tailspin,” Colbert continued. The only thing that could possibly cheer him up was that joy-filled routine from UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi.