Colbert Rips Trump for 'Canceling Christmas' on the Press

With Christmas less than two weeks away, Stephen Colbert was in the holiday spirit on Friday night’s episode of The Late Show. “But sadly,” the host said, “some people aren’t having a holly, jolly Christmas: the White House press corps.”

That’s because President Donald Trump has canceled the annual White House Christmas party for the press—the same bridge-building event where Barack Obama posed for a photo with Roger Ailes and George H.W. Bush invited Dana Carvey to publicly parody him.

“You canceled Christmas?” Colbert asked. “You’re the guy who campaigned on this,” he added, cutting to a clip of Trump vowing that if he was elected president, people would be “saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.”

“Just not to you, Jim Acosta,” Colbert added as Trump. “No, you get a Merry Suck It.” The host went on to say that the decades-old tradition is something the press “really looks forward” to, especially those from Fox News, who “really love kissing Trump’s ass under the mistletoe.” Others, he said, will avoid the risk of “getting lost in the forest of blood trees.”

“Still, Christmas with the Trump might not be that fun, because apparently Donald Trump is a serial regifter,” Colbert added, as Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged, sadly, in a recent interview.

“He gave stuff to his son because they have the same initials?” the host asked. “I wonder who else he tried to regift on. Somewhere out there, Danny Trejo is saying, ‘I thought he made this special for me!’”