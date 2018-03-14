Colbert Roasts Tillerson for Getting Fired Via Tweet

Stephen Colbert introduced himself as “the one person Donald Trump hasn’t fired” Tuesday night after a day that saw the ousting of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Late Show host zeroed in on the reports that Tillerson found out that he was out of a job on Twitter. “Congratulations, Rex, you’ve won an all expenses paid trip to get the fuck out of here,” Colbert joked in Trump’s voice.

“What could be worse than learning you got fired from your boss’ tweet?” he asked. “Oh, maybe seeing that 86,000 people liked it.”

Later, Colbert pointed out that Tillerson did not even mention the president in his farewell remarks Tuesday afternoon. “Didn’t mention Donald Trump? Sounds like Rex just made $130,000,” the host joked.

Tillerson did, however, remind his colleagues that they “all took the same oath of office: to support and defend the Constitution; to bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and to faithfully discharge the duties of our office.”

“It’s not that comforting that the secretary of state has to remind government employees that they work for the Constitution,” Colbert said. “That’s like the retiring administrator of a hospital saying, ‘I just want to remind the surgeons, yes, you’ve got a lot of knives, but they’re not for stabbing people.’”