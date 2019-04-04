Colbert Roasts Trump’s Insane ‘Windmills Cause Cancer’ Rant

Stephen Colbert thought Donald Trump repeatedly pronouncing “origins” as “oranges” was one of the craziest things he’d ever heard—until Tuesday night when the president said the noise from wind turbines causes cancer.

Trump was speaking at a Republican fundraiser this week when he started ranting about how “windmills”—as he incorrectly calls them—lower property values and kill birds. “It’s like a graveyard for birds,” he said. “It’s a cemetery, we’ll put a little statue for the poor birds.”

“Yes, it’s true, Donald Trump grieves for the birds,” the Late Show host said in response. Showing a photo of Trump eating some KFC, he added, “Here he is attending a wake for a beloved chicken. The funeral was open-bucket. ‘Rest in 12-piece.’”

But while wind turbines can actually be dangerous for birds, there is no evidence to support the next claim Trump made. “And they say the noise causes cancer,” the president said before imitating the sound for his audience.

“Of course windmills cause cancer,” Colbert said. “That’s why everyone in Holland is dead.”

Then, he added, “Also, noise does not cause cancer. Although I believe listening to Donald Trump might cause brain damage.”