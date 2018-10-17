With the midterms just three weeks away, Stephen Colbert reluctantly gave President Trump credit for his “victory” in the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti Tuesday night. As the Late Show host explained, a judge not only threw out the suit, but also ordered her to pay Trump’s legal fees.

“Now, OK, that’s tough, but if she’s looking for a way to raise money I’ve got a good idea,” Colbert said. “Launch a GoFundMe campaign titled, ‘For $10 million I will stop describing Trump’s penis.’”

Colbert went on to say that he found the judge’s reasons for dismissing the case “upsetting,” given that he ruled Trump’s tweet calling Daniels a liar was protected by the First Amendment because it was the kind of “rhetorical hyperbole” commonly associated with politicians in the United States.

“It’s only normal because Trump made it normal!” Colbert exclaimed. “Like how now it’s normal to be buddies with Kim Jong Un yet fear the cruel and devious Canadians.”

And then there was Trump’s tweet in response to the ruling in which he “took advantage of the new normal” by calling Stormy Daniel’s “Horseface” and threatening to “go after” her.

“Yes, ‘Horseface,’” Colbert said. “You heard it straight from the horse’s ass.”