Why Late-Night TV Is in for a Rude Awakening Post-Trump

On Nov. 9, 2016—mere hours after Hillary Clinton graciously conceded the presidential race—I wrote a piece for this website that asked the question, “Can Comedy Survive President Trump?” The answer, which has been revealed bit by bit over the past four years, could best be summed up as a resounding “just barely.”

As predicted, comedians ultimately found a way to make the horrific Trump era funny, but when it came to the big late-night talk shows, it often felt a little too easy.

Trump dominated the news cycle from day one of his campaign, let alone his presidency, and therefore he dominated the late-night shows as well. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who became the undisputed ratings king by going all-in on Trump, likes to say that his job is not to report the news of the day, but rather to share his comedic take on that news. As he told a crowd of comedy fans at Carnegie Hall last fall, he wants to reassure his viewers that they are “not insane” no matter how much Trump is “trying to convince you that what you’re seeing isn’t really happening.”