Our Cartoon President, the Showtime animated series co-created by Stephen Colbert and his Late Show showrunner Chris Licht, has gleefully skewered politicians and activists on both sides of the aisle, from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to Hollywood harassers.

But the show has, of course, reserved its most scathing barbs for President Trump and his minions, using its format to imagine wild scenarios, such as the president delivering a truly deranged White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech (in reality, he declined to show) and Russian president Vladimir Putin showing Trump the infamous alleged “pee tape.”

On the evening of Nov. 4, the show is airing its “Election Special 2018” just in time for the midterms, wherein its cartoon POTUS is willing to pull out all the stops to scare his base into going to the polls—which is, sadly, not too different from the present.

“If we’re gonna win this election, we’ve gotta scare the absolute BEJESUS out of everyone!” Trump exclaims to his cabinet in the war room. “I’ve gathered my best guys—and all of them are guys. First up, the man who loves brown shirts and hates brown people: Stephen Miller!”

And with that, he unleashes his charisma-free anti-immigration czar on an unsuspecting public: