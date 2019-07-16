PRIME DAY 2019

Give Your Shoe Collection an Update with These Cole Haan Prime Day Steals

Choose from 25 different casual and dress shoe options for men and women.

Wendy Rose Gould

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

From men's oxfords and woven sneakers to women's skimmer ballet flats, Cole Haan has a shoe for everyone wrapped into their Prime Day offerings. Particularly enticing deals include their Men's Williams Cap Toe Oxford, marked all the way down to $76 from $220 (a $144 savings) and the women’s Emory Bow Wedge Pump slashed from $120 to a cool $50 (a savings of $70). | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.