Colin Powell, First Black U.S. Secretary of State, Has Died From COVID

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, has died of complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

In a statement, the Powell family wrote that he passed away from unspecified COVID complications Monday morning, and added: “He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell was sworn in as former President George W. Bush’s secretary of state in 2001, becoming the nation’s highest-ranking Black public official to date. He was forced to resign following Bush’s re-election in 2004 after he published faulty intelligence in order to justify the Iraq War.

Powell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alma Vivian Powell, as well as their three children.

