Destress From The Outside World With These Adult Coloring Books

As a kid, I avoided coloring at all costs, and was, for the most part, much more interested in anything having to do with a ball. But as an adult, I have found that coloring is not just a way to be creative, but a way to destress, and unwind when things outside are insane. And while I discovered this trick before all of this started happening, now is a great time to pick up an adult coloring book and get creative. It’s what I’ve been doing to stay sane.

Adult coloring books are just that: coloring books for adults. Many come with complex designs like mandalas that as a kid would’ve kept me away. But as an adult, I’m intrigued by the challenge of such “an easy” task. There are funny ones like this one with drinking animals, or one’s with “calming” phrases, like “Namaste. Now f*ck off.” They find that unique balance between rage and stress relief that being creative can incite, and they help guide you through those emotions, to greener pastures. Or, opt for one without curse words if you have kids and are looking for an activity to do together.

For those of us who can’t draw (me), and even those who can, coloring is a great way to unwind. After working all day on my computer, the last thing I really want to do is look at another screen. Breaking out a coloring book is a great way to create something. I know it sounds a little childish at first, but so what? Coloring is fun. Just don’t forget to pick up a pack of colored pencils while you’re at it.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that'll upgrade your life.

