These Slip-On Hiking Shoes Are Perfect for Everyday—From the Trail to the Sidewalk

I’ve had a pair of Facet 45 OutDry Shoes from Columbia Sportswear for more than two years now, and in that time, I’ve worn them pretty much everywhere, more or less. I’ve worn them on New York City streets, suburban sidewalks, on trails in conditions ranging from rocky to dusty to muddy to leaf-strewn to frozen, on snowpack, you name it. In all that time and in all those conditions, not only have these shoes held up remarkably well, but they have proven themselves about as versatile a pair of footwear as I’ve ever worn.

The Facet 45 calls itself a shoe, but it’s more like a low-key boot in many ways. It has a high ankle opening that grips your ankles, a sole thick enough to absorb heavy heel strikes, and it’s large enough to protect your entire foot and ankle from scrapes and scuffs. On the other hand, they are lighter than any hiking boot you’re going to pull on, and thanks to the snug “sock-like” fit of the upper, you can indeed jog in these (trail run, e.g.) so maybe a shoe-boot hybrid would be a better way to describe them.

Shoe, boot, or shoe-boot classification aside, this is footwear that manages to actually look good under a pair of jeans worn in town and works great as you scramble over rocks and roots out in the woods. And that is not an easy balance—believe me, I’ve tested out dozens of pairs of boots and trail shoes over the years, and in most cases, you simply must (and should) sacrifice looks for performance. With the Facet 45's aggressive lug pattern, cushioned insole, and tough sole, these shoes are genuinely reliable gear for any adventure. Oh, and they're also completely waterproof and, with a decent pair of socks, will keep your feet nice and warm, too.

Columbia Men's Facet™ 45 OutDry™ Shoe Down from $150 Buy at Columbia $ 112 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 112 Free Shipping

While they’re not going to be the anchor of any stunning sartorial assemblage, they won’t sink your look, either. That versatility and the passable look of the Facet 45 are the reason these are my go-to shoes when I’m packing light, especially if I don’t know exactly what to expect in terms of conditions at the destination.

So for a quick recap, these hiking shoes are not only decent-looking shoes suitable for lots of different terrains, but they slip on. Like super easily. You just grab the little fabric loops near the top of the collar and pull these shoes right on. Plus, once they’re on, they manage to be as snug and secure on your foot as if you’d laced them up thanks to the shared efforts of some stretchy fabric and a pair of thick bands (“welded overlays”) that cross over the top of your feet.

